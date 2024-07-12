Home
Filmfare Awards South 2023: Check out the winners

From 'RRR' and 'Kantara' to 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', here we list the Southern movies that won big at the 68th Filmfare Awards South.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 12:37 IST

Comments
RRR, historical fiction film about Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem won the award for 'Best Film Telugu' at the Filmfare Awards South 2023.

Credit: Instagram/@rrrmovie

Legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli won 'Best Director' award for the blockbuster RRR.

Credit: Instagram/@rrrmovie

Ram Charan and Jr NTR emerged as the winners under the Best Actor in a leading role (Male) for the Telegu category for their stellar performance in RRR.

Credit: Instagram/@rrrmovie

Mrunal Thakur walked away with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) Telugu category for her impressive performance in Sita Ramam.

Credit: Special Arrangement

In a monumental victory for Tamil Cinema, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was bestowed with the 'Best Film' Tamil Award.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Mani Ratnam has bagged the 'Best Director' award by Popular Choice Tamil for his super hit film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Kamal Haasan was honoured with 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) Tamil category for his outstanding performance in Vikram.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Sai Pallavi was felicitated with 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) Tamil category for her brilliant performance in Gargi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Darshana Rajendran was recognised as the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) Malayalam for her stellar performance in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

Credit: X/@darshanarajend

Kunchacko Boban’s excellent performance in the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu won him the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) Malayalam category Award.

Credit: Instagram/@kunchacks

The winner of the 'Best Film' award in Malayalam category was none other than Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Credit: Special Arrangement

The 'Best Director' Malayalam award was bagged by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval for the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

Credit: Instagram/@ratheesh_balakrishnan_poduval

Filmmaker Kiranraj K was awarded the 'Best Director' Kannada award for his critically acclaimed film 777 Charlie.

Credit: Instagram/@kiranraj_k

Rishab Shetty's Kantara was named the Best Film Kannada at the 68th Filmfare Awards South .

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rishab Shetty was crowned 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) in Kannada for his mind-blowing performance in the blockbuster movie Kantara.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Chaithra J Achar bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) Kannada Award for her role in Taledanda.

Credit: Instagram/@chaithra.j.achar

Published 12 July 2024, 12:37 IST
