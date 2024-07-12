Filmfare Awards South 2023: Check out the winners

RRR, historical fiction film about Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem won the award for 'Best Film Telugu' at the Filmfare Awards South 2023.
Legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli won 'Best Director' award for the blockbuster RRR.
Ram Charan and Jr NTR emerged as the winners under the Best Actor in a leading role (Male) for the Telegu category for their stellar performance in RRR.
Mrunal Thakur walked away with the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) Telugu category for her impressive performance in Sita Ramam.
In a monumental victory for Tamil Cinema, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was bestowed with the 'Best Film' Tamil Award.
Director Mani Ratnam has bagged the 'Best Director' award by Popular Choice Tamil for his super hit film Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.
Actors Kamal Haasan was honoured with 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) Tamil category for his outstanding performance in Vikram.
Sai Pallavi was felicitated with 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) Tamil category for her brilliant performance in Gargi.
Darshana Rajendran was recognised as the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Female) Malayalam for her stellar performance in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.
Kunchacko Boban’s excellent performance in the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu won him the 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) Malayalam category Award.
The winner of the 'Best Film' award in Malayalam category was none other than Nna Thaan Case Kodu.
The 'Best Director' Malayalam award was bagged by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval for the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu.
Filmmaker Kiranraj K was awarded the 'Best Director' Kannada award for his critically acclaimed film 777 Charlie.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara was named the Best Film Kannada at the 68th Filmfare Awards South .
Rishab Shetty was crowned 'Best Actor' in a leading role (Male) in Kannada for his mind-blowing performance in the blockbuster movie Kantara.
Chaithra J Achar bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) Kannada Award for her role in Taledanda.
