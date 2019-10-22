Final TRoS trailer promises the end to the Skywalkers

Lucasfilm and Disney have released the final trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, promising an end to the Skywalker saga.

The legendary space opera that began all the way back in 1977 with the journey of Luke Skywalker, a young man on a desert planet, to become a Jedi like his father Anakin, will finally see its end with the return of Emperor Palpatine to the big screen.

The Sequel trilogy, as the new films are called, began with The Force Awakens and went on into the most divisive Star Wars film ever in 'The Last Jedi'. The latter saw Luke Skywalker go from being a hermit, closed off from The Force, to making the ultimate sacrifice and becoming one with The Force to stop the Resistance from being annihilated by the First Order.

The trailer shows a number of interesting settings, including an asteroid of ice hiding an armada of Star Destroyers, presumably at the command of the Emperor, a battle set on the wreck of the Death Star, a Rey-Kylo double-team and an epic space battle between the Resistance and what is either the First Order or a new Imperial fleet.

Disney continues to plan and produce more Star Wars related properties, including the hotly-anticipated The Mandalorian, but as far as the mainline films go, the Skywalker saga is over.

The film's synopsis says, "A year after the events of The Last Jedi, the remnants of the Resistance face the First Order once again—while reckoning with the past and their own inner turmoil. Meanwhile, the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its climax, altogether bringing the Skywalker saga to a definitive end."

The Rise of Skywalker is directed by JJ Abrams, who also directed The Force Awakens. It features Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Issac and Adam Driver in the lead roles, while Billy Dee Williams returns as Lando Calrissian and Ian McDiarmid returns as Emperor Sheev Palpatine. The film opens on December 20.