Five Kangana Ranaut movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest movie Thalaivii hit the screens on Friday (September 10), receiving rave reviews from critics. The film is based on the life of the late mass leader J Jayalalithaa and traces her journey from a Kollywood star to a political bigwig. With the ‘Gangster girl’ winning hearts, here is a look at five films that established her as a force to be reckoned with.

Gangster (2006)

The Anurag Basu-directed movie revolved around the relationship between a bar dancer, played by Kangana, and a gangster. The film marked her Bollywood debut and gave her ample scope to showcase her abilities. The actor did justice to the complex part, making it easier for viewers to relate to her reel journey.

Fashion (2008)

Director Madhur Bhandarkar’s magnum opus highlighted the murky side of the ‘glamour ki duniya’ and received rave reviews for its hard-hitting narrative. The actor essayed the role of a supermodel in the biggie and held her own against Priyanka Chopra. The star added depth to the dramatic/emotional scenes, bagging her first National Award.

Queen (2014)

Widely regarded as the film that established Kangana as ‘Lady Superstar’, Queen revolved around what happens when an innocent young woman decides to go on a trip to Paris after her fiancé ditches her at the last minute. The Vikas Bahl-helmed film emerged as a critical and commercial success and helped her win her second National Award.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

A sequel to the much-loved Tanu Weds Manu, the Aanand L Rai-helmed movie explored the ‘nok-jhok’ between the feisty Tanuja and her husband Manu. The actor played ‘Tanu’ with effortless ease, giving fans a reason to rejoice. She was equally good as the Haryanvi woman ‘Datto’, a character with a distinct ‘desi’ accent. The star won a National Award.

Manikarnika (2019)

One of the biggest films of Kangana’s career, Manikarnika revolved around the life of Rani Laxmibai and proved to be a showreel for Kangana. The actor won hearts with her sincere performance, cementing her position as a ‘Lady Superstar’. The film opened to a strong response at the box office, receiving rave reviews. Kangana bagged yet another National Award for her work in the period drama. The cast included Zeeshaan Ayyub, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni