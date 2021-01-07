Five things to expect from Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

The teaser of actor Yash's upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 will be released on Friday (January 8), coinciding with the star's birthday. Many feel that the special video will be a paisa vasool affair that sets the stage for what is to follow. With hours to go for the big reveal, here is a look at what fans can expect from the KGF Chapter 2 teaser

Plenty of 'masala': The film, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is touted to be more action-packed than the first part. The teaser is likely to feature a fair deal of 'maar dhaad', whetting the appetite of the aam janta. It might also feature a few impressive punch dialogues giving the masses a reason to rejoice.

'Baba' mania: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist 'Adheera' in the pan-India biggie, much to the delight of fans. The buzz is that he will have a few intense scenes with Yash in KGF Chapter 2. The teaser might touch upon the reel dynamics between 'Baba' and the 'Rocking Star'.

A closer look at a 'violent' world: KGF Chapter 2 is touted to be 'bigger and better' than KGF. The teaser is likely to give fans a closer look into the violent world of the film, thus piquing the curiosity. Given the genre and scale of the Prashanth Neel-directed project, the video might feature a stellar background score to complement the reel action.

Clarity on Raveena Tandon's character: The grapevine suggests that Bollywood star Raveena will be seen essaying the role of a political leader in KGF Chapter 2. The teaser might give fans clarity about her character while highlighting her equation with the protagonist.

Update on the release date: KGF Chapter 2 was originally supposed to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Some websites claimed that it would release on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres. Yash, however, clarified that there was 'no question' of skipping the theatrical route. The teaser might shed light on the tentative theatrical release date of the film.