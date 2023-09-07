France extends a welcome to Woody Allen, Louis CK and Johnny Depp

Louis CK was doing stand-up in Paris to roars of laughter in 2018, months after several women said he had masturbated in front of them. (“These stories are true,” he said in response to the women’s accusations.) He went on to appear in a French TV series, “La Meilleure Version de Moi-Même” (“The Best Version of Myself”), which was directed by Blanche Gardin, a French comedian and filmmaker who became his girlfriend. Louis CK and Gardin, who are no longer together, also made a podcast about their relationship.