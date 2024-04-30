Pro-China Sogavare out of the race as Solomon Islands votes for next leader

Sydney: Manasseh Sogavare, the Solomon Islands prime minister who drew his nation close to China, sharpening the United States' focus on the strategic importance of the Pacific Islands, has bowed out of the race for leader after an inconclusive election.

Sogavare is known for his unpredictable diplomacy. He criticised neighbour Australia, snubbed a White House meeting with Pacific leaders because he said he wanted to avoid a lecture, and declared "I'm back home" while stepping off a plane in Beijing a few months later.

At election rallies, Sogavare said he had put Solomon Islands on the map by striking a security pact with China. Yet he only narrowly won his East Choiseul seat during Wednesday's vote, as opposition parties highlighted how health services ran out of medicine as Beijing built sporting stadiums.

"He has bowed out because of the poor performance of his party," said Australian National University Pacific expert Graeme Smith.

Solomon Islands lawmakers will vote for a prime minister on Thursday, and Sogavare's party, which lost half its seats, has nominated former Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele as its candidate.