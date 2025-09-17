<p>Celebrities are often considered demigods, with fans and followers curiously learning more about their lives. From their lifestyles, homes, travel diaries and daily routines, every little thing about them becomes a sensation on social media. Whether it's a home tour, their eating habits, or personal anecdotes, these personal moments of the celebrities often go viral, drawing massive engagement.</p>.<p>A video of Madhuri Dixit getting candid and talking about personal hygiene is going viral on social media. The Bollywood icon revealed that the everyday items that keep her grounded through glamorous shoots, hectic travels, and unpredictable schedules.</p>.Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali and Ashnoor Kaur open up about challenges & sacrifices.<p>Talking about the same, Madhuri said, “Well, I think I carry enough stuff, and not too much. But my team thinks I carry too many things in my bag. They say, What are you doing? Carrying your house?”</p>.<p>Unpacking her signature tote, Madhuri said, “I carry tissues, always. Because anybody who spills anything in the car is like, ‘Mom, do you have a tissue?’ So, I always have to carry tissues with me. I’m very conscious of my nails. And when I travel, they tend to break a lot. So, I always have them on board.”</p>.<p>Hygiene is the top priority for Madhuri. “Toilet seat sanitisers. I’m very particular about toilets. I have this big fear of them not of toilets, but of using different toilets,” she confesses honestly.</p>.<p>In true Bollywood diva fashion, Madhuri doesn’t go far without a lipstick (and a backup tinted balm), a hair tie, perfume and even a pillow mist. “Sometimes, if I want to sleep well and just want to feel good, refreshed, I just spray a little bit on the pillow. It’s like a spa.”</p>.<p>Among the sweetest treasures in her tote is a photo of her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. “There’s a picture, and I don’t know what it’s doing here. But it’s good. It’s all good.” says Madhuri.</p>.<p>Wellness is a daily priority for Madhuri, which is why she keeps essentials like a sugar substitute, migraine medication, two types of sunscreen (one for bare skin, another in powder form for makeup days), and a calming skin spray to manage her dust allergies.</p>