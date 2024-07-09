From behind the camera to spotlight: Actors who were assistant directors

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, began his showbiz journey under the legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the critically acclaimed picture Black.
Credit: Instagram/@aalimhakim
Tamil actor Karthi dreamed of becoming a filmmaker and worked under Mani Ratnam in the film Ayutha Ezhuthu.
Credit: Instagram/@karthi_offl
Actor Vicky Kaushal wanted to become a successful director. He worked as an assistant director for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Kollywood actor Vishal, who is known for his performance in movies like Sandakozhi, Poojai and Thimiru, began his career in showbiz as an assistant director. He assisted director Gandhi Krishna before taking up acting as profession.
Credit: Instagram/@actorvishalofficial
Before taking up acting, Varun Dhawan worked as an assistant director for Dharma Productions. He had assisted Karan Johar in SRK starrer My Name Is Khan.
Credit: Instagram/@varundvn
Not many people know that actor Siddharth who entered Kollywood with Shankar's Boys had earlier worked with filmmaker Mani Ratnam.
Credit: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth
Published 09 July 2024, 04:59 IST