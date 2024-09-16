Home
entertainment

From 'Shogun' to 'Hacks,' check full list of winners at the 76th Emmy Awards

'Shogun,' a sweeping, historical epic set in imperial Japan, claimed the prestigious best drama trophy at Sunday's Emmy Awards, and 'Hacks' upset defending comedy champion 'The Bear' at television's highest honors.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 05:03 IST

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The following is a list of winners in each category.

Best Drama Series 

"Shogun"

Best Comedy Series 

"Hacks"

Best Limited or Anthology Series 

"Baby Reindeer"

Best Drama Actor 

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Best Drama Actress

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Best Comedy Actor 

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Comedy Actress

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Best Comedy Supporting Actress 

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Best Drama Supporting Actor 

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Best Director, Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

Best Writing, Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"

Best Director, Drama Series

Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shogun"

Best Writing, Drama Series

Will Smith, "Slow Horses"

Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie 

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie 

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Best Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Best Directing, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Best Writing, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Best Reality Competition Program

"The Traitors"

Best Scripted Variety Series 

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Best Writing for a Variety Special 

"Alex Edelman: Just for Us"

Best Talk Series 

"The Daily Show"

