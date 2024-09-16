From 'Shogun' to 'Hacks,' check full list of winners at the 76th Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
The following is a list of winners in each category.
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
Best Comedy Supporting Actor
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Best Comedy Supporting Actress
Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
Best Drama Supporting Actor
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Best Drama Supporting Actress
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Best Director, Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
Best Writing, Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"
Best Director, Drama Series
Frederick E.O. Toye, "Shogun"
Best Writing, Drama Series
Will Smith, "Slow Horses"
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
Best Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
Best Directing, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"
Best Writing, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
Best Reality Competition Program
Best Scripted Variety Series
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
Best Writing for a Variety Special
"Alex Edelman: Just for Us"
Published 16 September 2024, 05:03 IST