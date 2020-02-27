'Into the Wild': Rajini, Grylls show to air on March 23

Gear up: 'Into the Wild' episode starring Rajinikanth, Bear Grylls premieres on March 23

Superstar Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls. Discovery has signed the actor for the first episode of the new format series ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’. Rajinikanth is the second Indian, after prime minister Narendra Modi to feature in Bear Grylls' iconic show, Man vs Wild. (PTI Photo)

The 'Into the Wild' episode of Bear Grylls featuring "the ultimate superstar" Rajinikanth will go on air on March 23 on the Disney Channel.

The channel put out the date and time of the show on Twitter, along with a small glimpse of the episode.

"Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery" the channel tweeted.

The shoot for the episode took place in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January 28, 2020.

The Tamil superstar even suffered minor injuries when he was shooting for the Man Vs Wild documentary.

"I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' that will appear on Discovery channel. As is being said, I did not receive any wounds but just scratches while I was in the forests," he said. 

The actor turned politician also thanked Bear Grylls for the "unforgettable experience".

 

Discovery Channel earlier had released a special motion poster to hype the special episode and confirmed that Superstar's 'blockbuster television debut'. 

