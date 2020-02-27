Gear up: 'Into the Wild' episode starring Rajinikanth, Bear Grylls premieres on March 23

The 'Into the Wild' episode of Bear Grylls featuring "the ultimate superstar" Rajinikanth will go on air on March 23 on the Disney Channel.

The channel put out the date and time of the show on Twitter, along with a small glimpse of the episode.

"Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery" the channel tweeted.

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

The shoot for the episode took place in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in January 28, 2020.

The Tamil superstar even suffered minor injuries when he was shooting for the Man Vs Wild documentary.

"I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' that will appear on Discovery channel. As is being said, I did not receive any wounds but just scratches while I was in the forests," he said.

Actor Rajinikanth at Chennai Airport: I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild'. I have not received any wounds but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright. #TamilNadu https://t.co/aH8JQfiV9R pic.twitter.com/mGMOTUGV8k — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The actor turned politician also thanked Bear Grylls for the "unforgettable experience".

Discovery Channel earlier had released a special motion poster to hype the special episode and confirmed that Superstar's 'blockbuster television debut'.

