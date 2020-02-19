'Man vs Wild': Bear Grylls shares motion poster for Rajinikanth's television debut

Actor Rajinikanth recently shot for ace adventurer Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild and added a new dimension to his career. The popular host has, now, released a special motion poster to hype the special episode and confirmed that Superstar's 'blockbuster television debut' will soon air on a popular channel.



He tweeted, "Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery."

Rajinikanth is arguably one of the biggest names in Indian cinema and enjoys a strong fan following. The veteran actor, who is synonymous with reel gimmicks, has starred in several popular blockbusters such as Muthu, Baashha and Chandramukhi and proved that success is his middle name. Many feel that his Man vs Wild episode will garner a good TRP.



Interestingly, Bear Grylls had previously offended Rajini fans by referring to the Andhaa Kanoon hero as a 'Bollywood superstar'. He eventually corrected his mistake and pacified Thalaivar supporters. Coming back to the present, Rajinikanth's Pongal release Darbar is still playing in a few centres and raking in the moolah. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is an actioner and features the 69-year-old in the role of a dangerous cop. The cast includes Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty and Yogi Babu.



Rajinikanth will next be seen in Thalaivar 168, directed by top filmmaker Siva. The film, touted to be a rural-drama, features the Tiger star in a 'desi' avatar. The film has a stellar cast that also features Khushboo, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh.

