entertainment

Get festive-ready with Sara Ali Khan’s stunning ethnic looks for Diwali

Sara Ali Khan is a talented and stunning actress, captivating audiences with her acting and flawless fashion sense. She perfectly blends beauty, elegance, and skill. Whether in a saree, lehenga, or anarkali, she epitomizes Indian beauty. For Diwali outfit inspiration, Sara’s wardrobe is the ultimate guide for festive looks.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 05:54 IST
Lehenga Love Done Right

To steal the spotlight this Diwali, look no further than Sara Ali Khan’s peach-orange lehenga, adorned with detailed embroidery and golden borders. Styled with a deep-neck blouse, delicate earrings, a polished ponytail, and nude makeup, she exudes an effortlessly chic festive aura.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Twirl-Worthy Festive Fits

Illuminate the Diwali season in a mesmerizing dark aubergine tissue lehenga, beautifully detailed with intricate patra ka kaam, delicate dori accents, and golden embellishments that radiate regal elegance. The wide-neck, half-sleeved blouse, paired with matching bangles and delicate jhumkas, makes this ensemble both twirl-worthy and festive.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Ethereal Beauty in Every Fold

Embrace timeless elegance like Sara in a lehenga made from vintage brocade sarees. This striking ensemble includes a purple backless blouse with dori ties and gota patti accents, paired with a vibrant multi-colored brocade lehenga and a soft tissue silk dupatta.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

The Modern Maharani Vibe

Channel regal vibes this festive season with Sara Ali Khan’s olive-green anarkali set, featuring exquisite gold zari, thread, and bead embroidery. Paired with a pink flared skirt, a colorful patchwork dupatta, chandbali jhumkas, and a bold maang tika, this look radiates royal grace.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Festive Flare with a Royal Touch

Sara's look radiated with shades of pink, from the choli to the blouse and dupatta, all showcasing exquisite Rajasthani-inspired embroidery and detailing. The blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and a dori-tied back, perfectly complemented by bold chooda bangles and a neatly braided ponytail, giving off an air of royal festive elegance.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Saree Soiree Goals

For a striking Diwali look, channel Sara’s style in a black georgette saree. Featuring intricate golden details, a V-neck blouse, a sleek ponytail, and understated makeup, this ensemble blends timeless elegance with festive charm.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

All Eyes on the Ethnic Queen

Steal the show this Diwali, just like Sara, in a gorgeous pink sequin lehenga set. The blouse with a sweetheart neckline, detailed silver embroidery, mirror accents, and pearl-drop tassels radiates royal elegance. Paired with a gleaming gota patti skirt, a scalloped dupatta and a striking choker, this look is all about festive luxury.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Published 16 October 2025, 05:54 IST

