'Ghar par sab fata pehante hai', Netizens react to Salman Khan's tattered look at home

In a surprising turn of events, the ‘Dabangg’ of showbiz Bollywood actor Salman Khan caused a stir on social media platforms after he was spotted donning a torn t-shirt while relaxing at home. The picture of Salman wearing a torn t-shirt has ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens across various social media platforms.
The viral moment happened when BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and Rahul Kanal visited Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Reportedly, politicians Shelar and Rahul met Salman and his family and discussed the social works being carried out by them in the fields of healthcare and assistance to the needy persons.
After their meet, Ashish Shelar and Rahul took to their social media handles and shared image pictures. In the image, Salman is seen sporting a tattered t-shirt paired with comfortable track pants.
The image has garnered massive attention online, with fans and followers were quick to notice Salman’s unseemly dressing. While some praised the actor for his humbleness, many expressed surprise and amusement at the sight of the Dabangg star embracing tattered look.
Social media started buzzing with a mixed of reactions, ranging from admiration for Salman’s genuine behaviour to playful speculation about the backstory behind the torn shirt. Memes and humorous comments flooded timelines, with users seizing the opportunity to engage in light-hearted banter about the actor's poor wardrobe choice.
One user wrote, "Hum hi nahi, celebrity bhi ghar par fata pehante hai" Another quipped, "Why Salman is wearing Tshirt with a hole. Very bad", another user wrote "Bhai apne Ghar me ek aam insan ki tarah zindagi bitana pasand karte." (sic)
Earlier, Salman was mired in a similar situation where he was seen wearing a torn shoes at the event.
On the professional front, Salman Khan is busy working on his upcoming projects YRF's Tiger Vs Pathaan, Karan Johar's The Bull, Kabir Khan's Babbar Sher and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled project with AR Murugadoss.
