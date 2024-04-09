'Ghar par sab fata pehante hai', Netizens react to Salman Khan's tattered look at home

In a surprising turn of events, the ‘Dabangg’ of showbiz Bollywood actor Salman Khan caused a stir on social media platforms after he was spotted donning a torn t-shirt while relaxing at home. The picture of Salman wearing a torn t-shirt has ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens across various social media platforms.

The viral moment happened when BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and Rahul Kanal visited Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Reportedly, politicians Shelar and Rahul met Salman and his family and discussed the social works being carried out by them in the fields of healthcare and assistance to the needy persons.

After their meet, Ashish Shelar and Rahul took to their social media handles and shared image pictures. In the image, Salman is seen sporting a tattered t-shirt paired with comfortable track pants.