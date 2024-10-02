GK Vishnu celebrates IIFA win, credits Shah Rukh Khan for 'cinematic magic' in 'Jawan'

<p>GK Vishnu, a gifted cinematographer, masterfully captured the essence of his work, creating an unforgettable experience for Shah Rukh Khan fans in Atlee’s <em>Jawan</em>. His dedication and talent earned him significant recognition, with numerous 'Best Cinematographer Awards'. He now celebrates his contribution and achievement for the Bollywood blockbuster <em>Jawan</em>.</p><p>Vishnu continued the winning record and was felicitated with the Best Cinematographer Award at the The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, the grandest celebration of Indian cinema, at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on September 29.</p>.<p>In an exclusive interview with <em>DH</em>, Vishnu discussed his IIFA win and talked about his experience collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee for the Bollywood hit. </p><p>Vishnu said, “It’s an immense honor to receive the IIFA award for <em>Jawan</em>, alongside the one and only Shah Rukh Khan, who took home the Best Actor award. SRK sir has not only been a legendary actor but also the kindest, most humble person on set, making the entire experience smooth and unforgettable. Working with him has been an incredible journey, and I’ve learned so much from him, both as a cinematographer and as a human being. My respect and admiration for him have only grown.”</p><p>“People often talk about the magic of seeing SRK in my frames—and I wholeheartedly agree. Every time I search for that extra bit of magic, I realise that I don’t need to look anywhere else. SRK himself is the magic. There’s no greater charm than capturing him on camera, and I know that the frames I’ve created with him are one-of-a-kind, impossible to replicate,” added Vishnu.</p>.<p>“I owe a huge thanks to Atlee sir for trusting me with his incredible vision, allowing me to bring his larger-than-life ideas to the screen. Atlee sir and I share a unique connection that makes our creative process effortless, and I’ll forever be grateful to him for giving me my debut in <em>Mersal</em>. I’m also deeply thankful to ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay anna for believing in me from the very beginning. Vijay anna is a part of every success I’ve had and will continue to have in the future,” concluded Vishnu.</p>.<p>Vishnu has consistently showcased his expertise, delivering exceptional work in past projects such as Tamil hits <em>Mersal</em> and <em>Bigil</em> featuring ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, as well as Telugu blockbuster <em>Krack</em> starring ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja.</p><p>As Vishnu prepares for his next venture, cinema lovers will have to wait and see what unfolds. Though he's in discussion for a major project, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.</p>