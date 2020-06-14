Gone too soon: PM Modi condoles the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted his condolences on the passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"A bright young actor gone too soon," the PM said in his tweet. "Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti." he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. He was 34.



