Gone too soon: PM Modi condoles the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2020, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 16:24 ist
Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted his condolences on the passing away of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"A bright young actor gone too soon," the PM said in his tweet. "Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti." he added.

 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.  He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. He was 34.

 

