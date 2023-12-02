Good, bad and IFFI

The Manohar airport was inaugurated last December by Prime Minister Modi. So Goa now has two airports, the older one being in Dabolim. The new airport in Mopa is named after Manohar Parikkar, who served as defence minister and Goa chief minister. Its architecture provides a refreshing break from the dreary style you see in many airports. But it still looks like early days at the airport. Once you step out, there is little by way of food and drink. A tiny stall sells confectionery, and that’s it. Work is in progress, and you run into barricaded areas with cheerful signage. A board says, ‘Planes shows a lot of “altitude” when it comes to flying.’ Sure. And you need a copy editor.