Grew up watching your films, first actor to achieve mass popularity: Prabhas on Amitabh Bachchan's 'fandom'

"We grew up watching you (his films). One of my uncles had your hairstyle (like Bachchan). He is the first actor who reached every part of the country -- North, South, in Telugu, Tamil, everywhere. We saw men with the Amitabh Bachchan hairstyle (everywhere around us), any tall person was referred to as Amitabh Bachchan,” he said.

Prabhas shared that as a kid he and his cousins would often mimic Haasan, another actor whose popularity has endured over the decades.