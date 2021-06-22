Happy birthday Vijay: 4 things to know about Thalapathy's latest movie 'Beast'

Actor Vijay is arguably one of the biggest and most sought after stars in the Tamil film industry, an actor who enjoys the support of countless fans because of his humble nature and reel swag. On Tuesday, as 'Thalapathy' turns a year older, here are four things one needs to know about his latest film Beast

Vijay back another newcomer

Vijay has never hesitated to collaborate with young filmmakers. He teamed up with young director Atlee for three films--Theri, Mersal and Bigil, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. His Pongal blockbuster Master too was directed by relative newcomer Lokesh Kanagaraj and proved to be a game-changer for the Kaithi helmer. Beast continues Vijay's association with up and coming storytellers as it is being directed by Nelson, who previously wielded the microphone for Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the lead.

Also Read | Vijay's new movie titled 'Beast', first look poster out

Will 'Rockstar' deliver the goods?

The actor's movies usually feature catchy tunes, which do justice to his reel image. Mersal, for example, had Aalaporaan Thamizhan-- a song about Tamil culture. Similarly, Master garnered attention with the Kutty Story track. Beast is unlikely to be an exception as its tunes are being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who rose to fame with Kolaveri Di from 3.

Pooja Hegde's big break

Hegde, a popular name in Telugu cinema, will be seen opposite Vijay in the biggie. She previously acted in the 2012 release Mugamudi, which did not really affect her career too much. The perception is that working with a star of the Sarkar actor's stature may benefit.

What is it about?

While the story of Beast has been kept under wraps due to the scale of the project, the first look poster suggests that it will be an actioner. Vijay's macho avatar, which has a Thuppakki feel, suggests he plays the role of a commando or a secret agent in the flick. There is also the distinct possibility of Beast featuring a vigilante angle, which is pretty common in commercial cinema.