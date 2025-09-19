Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Hindi film 'Homebound' named India's official entry for Oscars

'Homebound', directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 14:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 14:11 IST
Entertainment NewsOscarsAcademy AwardsKaran JoharHindi filmIshan Khattar

Follow us on :

Follow Us