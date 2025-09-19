<p>Kolkata: Hindi film 'Homebound' has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category, chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra said on Friday.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Chandra said a total of 24 films in different languages were in contention for representing the country at the Oscars.</p>.IFFM 2025 to close with Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Homebound'.<p>"It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," he said.</p>.<p>"We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark," he added.</p>.<p>The 12-member selection committee comprised producers, directors, writers, editors and journalists.</p>.<p>It portrays the story of two childhood friends from a small north Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied. </p>