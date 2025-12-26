Menu
2 sisters battling depression and distressed over pet dog's illness end life in Lucknow

The incident occurred in the Doda Kheda-Jalalpur area in the state capital. The deceased have been identified as Radha Singh (26) and her younger sister Jiya Singh (22), they said.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 14:39 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 14:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSuicidedepression

