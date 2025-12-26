<p>New Delhi: The Delhi government has notified the reorganisation of districts in the national capital with the carving out of three new ones -- Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North.</p>.<p>According to an official statement, the number of revenue districts has increased to 13 from 11 previously, with the Shahdara district merged with others in the scheme of reorganisation.</p>.Delhi BJP reorganisation process begins; 35 teams formed to shortlist names for block unit presidents.<p>The 13 districts are South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West.</p>.<p>The Delhi government, in its statement, said the 11 districts were reorganised into 13 districts with immediate effect, and a notification was issued on Thursday.</p>.<p>In order to maintain uninterrupted public services for document registration and minimise any inconvenience to citizens during the transition, the jurisdictions of the registrars for the existing Sub-Registrar Offices have also been decided.</p>.<p>The arrangement will be interim to ensure continuity in registration processes.</p>.<p>The expansion of the existing 22 sub-registrar offices into 39, according to the Cabinet decision, will be implemented through a separate notification, it added. </p>