Delhi now has 13 districts as govt notifies their reorganisation

According to an official statement, the number of revenue districts has increased to 13 from 11 previously, with the Shahdara district merged with others in the scheme of reorganisation.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 14:46 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 14:46 IST
