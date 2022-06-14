Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19, pulls out of 'Music Man' shows

Actor Hugh Jackman has had to back out of performing in Broadway show 'The Music Man' for the next week after he tested positive for Covid-19 a second time.

The Australian star, 53, posted a video message on his Twitter page late on Monday. The news came a day after the X-Men and The Greatest Showman actor performed at the Tony Awards.

"I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for Covid-19 again," said Jackman, who plays con man Harold Hill in the musical revival.

"So my incredible standby Max Clayton is going to go on for me. Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years... I can tell you from being in the room with him and from experience he's absolutely extraordinary so I'm just frustrated that I won't get to see him and cheer him on."

The production, showing at New York's Winter Garden Theatre, cancelled performances last December after Jackman contracted the virus.

"This is another reminder to me... that the real heroes of Broadway are our standbys, our understudies and swings and never has that been more obvious than in the past year," Jackman said.

"They give meaning to the phrase 'The show must go on' and it will go on and it will be amazing."

Jackman said he would be back as soon as possible. A post on the production's Twitter page said he would return on June 22.