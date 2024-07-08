Hugh Jackman was initially rejected as Wolverine for being 'too tall': Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige, who was an assistant to producer Lauren Shuler Donner at the time, shared what went behind the scenes before Jackman was hired.

“There was a scramble to get our Wolverine. Lauren was very excited about this Australian guy, who had been rejected initially. In my memory, one of the main reasons was that he was too tall. Wolverine in the comics is called ‘Lil’ Fireplugs’ sometimes. He’s a short guy. But they were desperate.”

Jackman, who is 6 foot three inches tall, was flown into Toronto for another audition, but after the reading he did with screenwriter Tom DeSanto and director Bryan Singer, the actor thought he didn't stand a chance. Not wanting to send Jackman “out into the cold,” Feige bought him dinner before taking him to the airport.

"I said, ‘Kevin, we all know I’m not getting the part. You don’t have to do dinner',"Jackman said to EW.

"But no, he sat in there and had a steak dinner with me and then drove me to the airport. I'll never forget it. That was the nicest thing. I thought, I'll never see him again.”

But Jackman was unaware about what was happening behind the scenes with Scott's exit at the last moment.