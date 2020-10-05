I am a strong person, never allowed setbacks to bother me: Sneha Ullal

Actress Sneha Ullal, the star of films such as Lucky and Simha, says that she is a strong person and does not get too affected by professional setbacks. Speaking exclusively to DH, she adds that an artiste does not have any control over a lot of things that affect the outcome of his or her movie.

Sneha also opens up about her role in Zee5's Expiry Date and says that it is quite different from anything she has done in the past and has shades of grey.

(Edited excerpts from the interview)

What encouraged you to take up Expiry Date?

The main reason behind taking it up is my character. I play the role of a bossy and powerful woman and this is completely different from anything I have done in the past.

How did you prepare to play the 'bossy' character?

I did not really need to prepare as I am pretty much the same. I am bossy and outspoken (when the need arises) in real life just like the character in Expiry Date. The only difference is that my reel avatar has shades of grey, which is not the case with me in real life.

What are the main differences between acting in a digital production and doing films?

There isn't much of a difference as you still need to learn your lines and perform. Moreover, the production values of Expiry Date are so good that there is no difference between it and an A-grade film.

How did you get interested in acting?

Becoming an actress was never really the plan and I did not pursue it as a career. However, as luck would have it, I just kept getting work. That said and done, I am planning things a lot better now and it is a completely different ball game.

How was the experience of acting in Telugu movies?

That was a wonderful experience. My first Telugu film did well and this made everything easy.

You worked with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Simha.

As I had worked with Salman (Khan) and Mithun Chakraborty prior to doing Simha, I was familiar with the level of respect you had to show while working with a person of a certain stature. That said and done, Mr Balakrishna was very friendly with me on the sets and made me feel comfortable.

How do you deal with setbacks?

I am a strong person and have never allowed such things to bother me. When you work in a movie, not everything is in your hand.

What are your plans for the future?

I have been offered quite a few OTT projects and hope to focus on digital going forward.