IIFA 2024: Celebrity performances that left audiences spellbound

Check out the sizzling performances of your favourite stars that set the IIFA 2024 stage ablaze.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 06:26 IST

Veteran actor Rekha presented an evergreen performance at the IIFA 2024. Her twenty-minute performance will be remembered for years to come.

Credit: IIFA

ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday left everyone in awe with her electrifying performance.

Credit: IIFA

Shahid Kapoor brought the house down with his striking performance.

Credit: IIFA

Iulia Vantur and Honey Singh's performance had the entire audience on their feet.

Credit: IIFA

Kriti Sanon set the IIFA stage on fire with her breathtaking performance.

Credit: IIFA

Despite her injury, Nora Fatehi wowed the audience leaving them craving for more.

Credit: IIFA

The IIFA Awards witnessed the magic of Pushpa: The Rise as Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal danced to the famous "Oo Antava" song.

Credit: IIFA

Kriti Sanon in her elements at the IIFA 2024.

Credit: IIFA

Indian musical trio consisting of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa perform on the stage.

Credit: IIFA

An unforgettable performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the star of the night.

Credit: IIFA

Vicky's 'Tauba Tauba' act shone the brightest on the grandest stage.

Credit: IIFA

Shankar Mahadevan owned the stage and hearts with his soul touching performances.

Credit: IIFA

Shilpa Rao crooned her way into the hearts of everyone at IIFA.

Credit: IIFA

Janhvi brought her A-game, leaving the audience mesmerised.

Credit: IIFA

Queen of the night Pragya Jaiswal's performance lit up the IIFA Utsavam stage.

Credit: IIFA

From start to finish, Raashii Khanna was a vision of perfection at IIFA Utsavam.

Credit: IIFA

All eyes were on her as Regina Cassandra stole the spotlight at the IIFA Utsavam.

Credit: IIFA

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 06:26 IST
