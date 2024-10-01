IIFA 2024: Celebrity performances that left audiences spellbound

Veteran actor Rekha presented an evergreen performance at the IIFA 2024. Her twenty-minute performance will be remembered for years to come.
Ananya Panday left everyone in awe with her electrifying performance.
Shahid Kapoor brought the house down with his striking performance.
Iulia Vantur and Honey Singh's performance had the entire audience on their feet.
Kriti Sanon set the IIFA stage on fire with her breathtaking performance.
Despite her injury, Nora Fatehi wowed the audience leaving them craving for more.
The IIFA Awards witnessed the magic of Pushpa: The Rise as Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal danced to the famous "Oo Antava" song.
Indian musical trio consisting of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa perform on the stage.
An unforgettable performance by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the star of the night.
Vicky's 'Tauba Tauba' act shone the brightest on the grandest stage.
Shankar Mahadevan owned the stage and hearts with his soul touching performances.
Shilpa Rao crooned her way into the hearts of everyone at IIFA.
Janhvi brought her A-game, leaving the audience mesmerised.
Queen of the night Pragya Jaiswal's performance lit up the IIFA Utsavam stage.
From start to finish, Raashii Khanna was a vision of perfection at IIFA Utsavam.
All eyes were on her as Regina Cassandra stole the spotlight at the IIFA Utsavam.
