IIFA Utsavam: 'Ponniyin Selvan' stars set to dazzle at Yas Island on September 27

The star-studded team of Ponniyin Selvan is set to grace Yas Island for IIFA Utsavam 2024, promising a spectacular event on Friday, September 27th.

Under the direction of Mani Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah, and produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, this epic historical action drama has made a significant impact, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year, with an impressive debut abroad.

The star-studded cast of Ponniyin Selvan, featuring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, and R. Sarathkumar, will gather to celebrate South Indian cinema’s rich heritage and honour top talents from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries at IIFA Utsavam 2024 on Friday, September 27th.

The IIFA Utsavam Awards at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena will bring together cinematic icons and rising stars to celebrate the best in regional films. Among the attendees will be the brilliant Thota Tharani, art director and production designer of Ponniyin Selvan, esteemed cinematographer Ravi Varman, and the legendary A R Rahman.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence, IIFA Utsavam 2024 guarantees a remarkable two-day event filled with passion, talent, and cultural richness.