Important to maintain a balance, not get too attached to things: Aftab Shivdasani on surviving in Bollywood

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who has faced several ups and downs in his Bollywood career, says that it is important for one to maintain a balance and not get attached to things to survive in the industry. Speaking to DH, the Red star also opens up about making his digital debut with Zee5’s Poison 2 and says that he plays a ruthless character on the show.

(Edited excerpts from the interview)

What encouraged you to take up Poison 2?

To begin with, the script was good and I liked the way it was structured. I have known the director Vishal Pandya for a long time and have seen his growth. Moreover, I felt that this was the right type of script for me to make my debut as there was enough scope to experiment.

What type of a role do you play in the series?

It is a well-written show and the characters were etched out in great detail. My character has a sense of mystery around him and that is beauty. Moreover, he is a ruthless and cold-blooded person.

Are there any similarilies between your character and your real personality?

I am not a ruthless murderer in real-life (laughs). However, there is always a part of you in every character you play. I kind of relate with the fact that he comes back from nowhere (to take revenge).

Poison 2 features quite a few bold scenes.

I don’t look at them as bold scenes. They are more like romantic scenes that are an integral part of the journey of certain characters. They are all a part of the script

How was the experience of working with Raai Laxmi?

She is a fantastic actor and has tremendous exposure to films. Moreover, she is perfect for her role in Poison 2.

Poison was a success. Does this put more pressure on you?

There was no pressure on me as I have given my 100 per cent to the role. Moreover, this is more like an independent season. There are some characters from the previous season but the story and all are different. However, people will expect the same type of thrills from Poison 2 (as they experienced the last time).

What is the key to survival in the industry?

The key is to maintain your balance and realise that nothing lasts forever. Moreover, it is important to avoid getting too attached to anything