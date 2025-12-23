<p>Bengaluru: With Christmas round the corner, Bengaluru’s hospitality sector is witnessing a significant surge in demand. </p><p>While the city usually serves as a transit point for travellers heading to the state’s wilderness, a 2-month block on jungle safaris and lodging in popular forest reserves has turned the city into a key destination. </p><p>Top-tier 3-star & 5-star hotels are seeing high bookings, fueled by influx of inbound tourists & local revelers. P C Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, said Christmas-NY period was the most vital revenue window for them. </p><p>“We are seeing a lot of people returning to India for holidays, alongside tourists from Mumbai, US & south India. Since safari options are limited, many are choosing to enjoy 'Karnataka culture' here itself,” he told DH. </p><p>Hotels have rolled out festive packages. Five-star establishments are offering gala dinners and live musical performances, with prices for premium packages starting from Rs 10,000 for couples. Mid-range 3-star hotels and popular clubs are hosting festivities, with entry-level packages starting at Rs 8,000. </p>.Uber, Ola integrate apps with Bengaluru police to enable faster emergency response.<p>A general manager of a prominent hotel said, “Our occupancy is at 90%, roughly 15% more than last Dec. Customers are looking for high-end experiences, spa packages and curated city tours”. </p><p>The industry expects a daily collection of nearly Rs 110 crore on peak days. The exchequer is set to benefit, with extra tax collections projected to exceed Rs 300 crore on NY eve. The government has issued specific guidelines on public safety. Hotels are mandated to strictly monitor CCTV feeds, manage crowd density & implement ‘No Drugs’ protocols.</p><p>“We are taking every precaution,” Rao said, adding that guidelines wouldn't dampen the spirit, but ensure safe environment for all. </p><p>“Our focus is on celebrations with poolside galas & festive menus. We are seeing a huge surge in guests who want that classic Christmas atmosphere, sparkling decor, live carols and gourmet dining," said the manager at a 5-star hotel.</p><p>Uma Reddy, president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry, said, "Hotel bookings are much better than last year’s Christmas season. Most prominent hotels are fully booked". </p>