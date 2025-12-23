<p>Bengaluru: The road being constructed in the buffer zone of the stormwater drain in Koramangala could cut down the distance between M G Road and Bellandur by nearly 10 km, according to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. </p><p>The road is expected to be completed within the next three months. </p><p>Shivakumar, who inspected the construction of the road on Monday, said that it would help commuters to a great extent. The 5.5-km stretch is being constructed between Koramangala and Sarjapur. </p><p>“There is a large portion of defence land in the way. We have written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to give us permission. They have asked us to construct high-rise compounds to ensure security on their campus. With this road, commuters do not have to take a roundabout around the defence area. Therefore, it will cut down the distance by nearly 10 km,” he said. </p>.State to fund only 40% of Bengaluru tunnel road cost: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar.<p>Addressing concerns that the road might not be stable enough since it is being constructed in the buffer zone, the deputy chief minister said heavy vehicles would not be allowed onto the road. </p><p>“Only two-wheelers and cars will be allowed to take this road since it may sink if there is heavy load,” he said. </p><p>In the first phase of the initiative knows as Sanchara Yukta, the government has identified approximately 300 km of such roads and the project will be taken up in phases, he said. </p>