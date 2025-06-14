Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'In Transit' review: A journey through gender, identity and belonging

Nine voices from different corners of India, share their stories of struggle and resilience as they seek acceptance in a society that refuses to see beyond gender boxes.
Angel Rani
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 23:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
In Transit (Hindi) (Amazon Prime)
3/5
Director:Ayesha Sood
Cast:Rumi Rie Saher Patruni Anubhuti Madhuri Aryan Teena Siddharth
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 23:35 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Reviewshowtime

Follow us on :

Follow Us