'In Transit' review: A journey through gender, identity and belonging

<p>Nine voices from different corners of India, share their stories of struggle and resilience as they seek acceptance in a society that refuses to see beyond gender boxes.</p>.<p>Some have already broken free from binary labels, stepping beyond he/she constraints, while others are just beginning to find their place in the ever-expanding rainbow of identities.</p>.<p>‘In Transit’ is a compelling docuseries about a diverse group of individuals trapped in the “wrong” bodies. From Bengaluru to Mumbai to Agartala, it explores the emotional and societal challenges of a few crusaders across the transgender spectrum. </p>.<p>“Gender is a human construct... it feels nice to be genderless,” says Rie, a Dalit trans woman who came out as non-binary at 17.</p>.<p>For Rumi, assigned female at birth, classical music was both a gift and a burden. She performed at concerts from the age of 13 to 34, yet in her mind, she always heard a male voice.</p>.<p>But for Maharashtrian trans woman Madhuri, figuring out where she fit within the LGBTQIA+ umbrella wasn’t easy. In the end, she embraced the ‘T’. </p>.<p>Another was subjected to shock treatment at a hospital in an attempt to make him “straight”. His family reinforced the trauma, making him feel that he “deserved” the abuse and violence.</p>.<p>The strength of ‘In Transit’ lies in its raw, unscripted approach. Director Ayesha Sood allows the protagonists to guide viewers through their personal journeys — an interview without questions.</p>.<p>Amid unedited tears and forlorn gazes, hope persists — <br>like the NALSA judgment that recognised transgender persons as the third gender. Anubhuti Banerjee, a trans corporate professional, acknowledges its significance. Yet for Saher, who has cycled through 13 jobs in a year, societal acceptance remains a distant goal.</p>.<p>Whether a drag performer or a clinical psychologist, the search for belonging continues for these wonderful yet vulnerable individuals — a heartrending chronicle.</p>