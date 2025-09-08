It's official! Kamal and Rajini to reunite on silver screen after 46 years

<p>Chennai: After 46 years, two legends of Indian cinema – <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-haasan">Kamal Haasan </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth </a>– will reunite on the silver screen for a Tamil movie likely to be directed by new-age filmmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lokesh-kanagaraj">Lokesh Kanagaraj</a>. </p><p>“We will come together,” Kamal Haasan said at the SIMA award ceremony in Dubai on Sunday night, confirming the speculation doing the rounds that he and his friend of 50 years, Rajinikanth, will act in a movie together. </p>.Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to reunite after 46 years for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film?.<p>Though the two actors – both introduced to Tamil cinema by the legendary K Balachander – had been planning to do a film together, the project never took off. </p><p>Speaking about coming together with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan said both were united long ago but decided to chart their own course as filmmakers and producers were splitting a biscuit and giving them half each. </p><p>“We wanted one biscuit each. We enjoyed that one biscuit and we have now come to a decision that half a biscuit is enough. We are happy. We will come together,” Kamal Haasan said. </p><p>“It may be big news from the business angle, but the decision to come together was taken long back. We always wanted to produce each other’s films but it never happened,” he added. </p><p>Kamal and Rajinikanth have been friends ever since they first met on the sets of <em>Aboorva Raagangal</em>, the debut film of the Tamil superstar. After appearing together in over a dozen films – most of them were blockbusters -- the two decided not to act together in 1979. </p>.Rajinikanth’s Coolie storms past Rs 500 crore worldwide.<p>Though their films clashed at the box office, the two veteran actors continued to build their bond with Rajinikanth, even calling Kamal Haasan his “elder brother in cinema.” </p><p>The last movie they appeared together was in 1979-film <em>Alavuddinum Albutha Vilakkum, though </em>they did guest roles in each other’s films for a few years but they too stopped in early 1980s. </p><p>Though further details of the collaboration isn’t out as yet, it is widely believed Kanagaraj will direct the movie. The director had in the past expressed his desire to direct both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. </p>