Jackie Shroff and family invited for Ram temple consecration ceremony

'We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to each and every one who is involved and has contributed since so many decades, to bring this historical day in the lives of us Indians,' Shroff posted on Instagram.