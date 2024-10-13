Jackie Shroff's rugged avatar in action thriller ‘Baby John’ revealed!

<p>On the occasion of Dussehra, Jio Studios, Atlee, and Murad Khetani unveiled Jackie Shroff's intense and dangerous look from the film <em>Baby K</em>. The beloved actor appears menacing and fierce, taking on the role of a ruthless antagonist in this high-energy action thriller.</p><p>The poster showcases the ace actor in this edgy look with grey long hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck.</p>.<p>After its exclusive 5-minute screening, excitement for <em>Baby John</em> has soared, with distributors and exhibitors expressing their enthusiastic approval. This film will be Varun Dhawan’s first foray into an all-out action entertainer and features music by S Thaman.</p><p>Directed by Kalees, <em>Baby John</em> is a mega-budget film packed with action, mass entertainment, and power-packed performances.</p><p>The film also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh and features Wamiqa Gabbi, making her silver screen debut. The electrifying cast includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.</p><p>Jio Studios presents <em>Baby John</em>, in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees, <em>Baby John</em> is set to release on 25th December, 2024 theatrically.</p>