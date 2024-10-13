Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Jackie Shroff's rugged avatar in action thriller ‘Baby John’ revealed!

The poster showcases the ace actor in this edgy look with grey long hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 07:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 07:38 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsVarun DhawanJackie ShroffTrendingatleeTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us