Jaideep Ahlawat to Pankaj Tripathi: Underrated actors who are thriving in the OTT age

It is no secret that the digital medium has changed the face of the Indian entertainment industry and opened new avenues for all concerned. Here is a look at 10 relatively underrated actors who scaled new heights with their work in originals backed by streaming giants such as Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Voot Select and Netflix.
Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok, Amazon Prime Video)
Jaideep, who has been a part of movies such as Vishwaroop and Raaes, is in the limelight because of his work in the recently-released Paatal Lok that has clicked with the target audience. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)
Sharman Joshi (Baarish, Zee5/AltBalaji)
Joshi benefitted big time because of his association with the Ekta Kapoor-backed Baarish that revolves around the dynamic nature of relationships. The second season of the show went live on Zee5/AltBalaji a few days ago.
Rajeev Khandelwal (Marzi, Voot Select)
The talented actor impressed one and all with his performance in the hard-hitting Marzi, which touches upon sensitive issues such as the slut-shaming and consent. The series revolves around what happens when the woman accuses the protagonist of getting intimate with her without her consent. (Credit: DH photo)
Neeraj Kabi (Sacred Games, Netflix)]
Seasoned performer Neeraj Kabi made a strong impact with his mature performance in the much-hyped Sacred Games and connected with a new audience. He is also a part of the previously-mentioned Paatal Lok. (Credit: Facebook/NeerajKabi)
Akshay Oberoi (Illegal, Voot Select)
A popular name in the digital space, Akshay stole the show with his restrained performance in the well-received Illegal and gave strong proof of his abilities as an actor. The legal-drama has a strong cast that includes Piyush Mishra, Kubra Sait of Sacred Games fame and Neha Sharma. (Credit: DH photo)
Sharib Hashmi (The Family Man, Amazon Prime Video)
Hashmi hit it out of the park with his effortless act in The Family Man and proved that he is a gem of a performer. The show has an impressive cast that includes Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Kabali actor Kishore. (Credit: IMDb)
Amit Sadh (Breathe, Amazon Prime Video)
Sadh made an impact with his sincere performance in Breathe and added a new dimension to his career. The show, featuring Madhavan in the lead, received favourable reviews from all corners. (Credit: IMDb)
Vikrant Massey (Criminal Justice, Hotstar)
Massey, regarded as one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood, struck a chord with his effective portrayal of a prisoner in Criminal Justice. The show revolves around what happens when a young man finds himself on the wrong side of the law under shocking circumstances. (Credit: IMDb)
Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur, Amazon Prime Video)
‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ emerged as the undisputed scene-stealer of Mirzapur and left fans asking for more. He was also a part of Criminal Justice and Sacred Games. (Credit:IMDb)
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Inside Edge, Amazon Prime Video)
Siddhantadded a new dimension to the stylish Inside Edge with his stellar portrayal of a cricketer from a small town. The show, featuring Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in a key role, revolved around match-fixing in cricket and clicked with a section of the audience.(Credit: YouTube/Screengrab)