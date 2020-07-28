Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 28 2020, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 08:14 ist
Actor Sophie Turner poses with her husband Joe Jonas. Credit: Reuters Photo

"Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the couple said in a statement on Monday.

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones," and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.

Celebrity website TMZ.com said the baby was a girl, who has been named Willa and was born in a Los Angeles hospital on July 22. 

Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas

