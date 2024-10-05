'Joker: Folie à Deux' movie review: Folie à Deux or folly?

<p>When Todd Phillips announced the sequel to the 2019 hit ‘Joker’, people were excited, but also a little nervous. How do you top a film that was so well-loved by critics and audiences alike? Well, Phillips and his co-writer Scott Silver took all that praise, threw it in a blender, then chucked it straight into the trash. ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is bold, yes, but it’s also a bit of a mess. It has some great moments, but the movie’s obsession with being stylish overshadows the story, making it feel slow, disconnected, and lacking the raw punch of the original. Don’t be surprised if you catch people yawning or scrolling through their phones halfway through.</p>.<p>The real saving grace? The performances. Joaquin Phoenix is once again bone-chilling as Arthur Fleck, and Lady Gaga adds layers of vulnerability and menace to Harleen “Lee” Quinzel. The cinematography and production design are undeniably stunning. The whole thing looks like a beautifully crafted nightmare. But despite all the style, the film’s story feels thin, like it’s more interested in showing off than telling a cohesive narrative. The musical numbers feel out of place, clashing with the darker themes. While Phoenix and Gaga do their best, their chemistry doesn’t quite hit the emotional high notes needed to carry the love story. </p>.'The Signature' movie review: A journey of medical woes and emotional misfires.<p>In the end, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is a wild experiment that will likely divide the audience. It looks amazing and the acting is top-notch, but its messy story and reliance on shock value might leave some viewers feeling more confused than satisfied. If you’re up for something strange and unsettling, go for it. If not, you might want to skip this chaotic ride.</p>