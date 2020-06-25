‘Kadakh’ movie review: An engaging black comedy

Director: Rajat Kapoor

Cast: Ranvir Shorey, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pawa and Kalki Koechlin

Rating: 3/5

The eagerly-awaited Kadakh, which was released on SonyLIV a few days ago, is a reasonably engaging attempt at storytelling that clicks with the target audience. The black comedy revolves around what happens when a man ends his life following an argument with his wife’s married lover. The basic storyline is simply fabulous and takes the viewer by surprise. Its impact is enhanced by the effective screenplay.

The film opens on a fantastic note and it is funny and awkward in equal parts. Kadakh, however, loses its way a bit in the middle as some of the subplots take centre stage. Despite this, the movie remains fairly entertaining, keeping a section of the audience hooked. The conversations between the protagonist and his friends are relatable and up the fun quotient big time.

The track involving Kalki Koechlin does not make the desired impact despite being fairly intriguing. The last 25 minutes are, however, worth their weight in gold and tickle the funny bone. The humour has situational appeal and gels with the narrative, The showdown between two key characters has been executed with competence and proves to be a major highlight of Kadakh.

Also Read: ‘Your Honor’ series review: This Jimmy Sheirgill starrer makes a solid impact

Coming to performances, Ranvir Shorey is the heart and soul of the film and steals the show with his spot-on body language. His stoic look in the shower scene goes a long way in highlighting his dilemma.

Rajat Kapoor makes a decent impact, delivering the goods when needed. Kalki is under-utilised but adds star power to Kadakh. Cyrus Sahukar is sincere and proves to be the surprise package of the film. Manasi Multani puts her best foot forward, making her presence felt. Veteran actor Manoj Pawa, however, does not get enough scope to showcase his abilities.

The supporting cast is decent.

Kadakh moves at a comfortable pace and does not drag, which suggests the editing is up to the mark. The background score is top-notch and adds a new dimension to the reel action. The other technical aspects have been handled reasonably well.