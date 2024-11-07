Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' to release in June 2025

The makers announced the release date of the upcoming Tamil film on the occasion of Haasan's 70th birthday.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 07:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 07:50 IST
Mani RatnamEntertainmentKamal Haasan

Follow us on :

Follow Us