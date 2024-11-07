Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' to release in June 2025

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-haasan">Kamal Haasan</a>-starrer <em>Thug Life</em>, directed by Mani Ratnam, is set to hit theatres across the globe on June 5, 2025.</p>.<p>The makers announced the release date of the upcoming Tamil film on the occasion of Haasan's 70th birthday.</p>.<p>Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, one of the production houses behind <em>Thug Life</em>, shared the update on its official X page on Thursday.</p>.<p>"His STORY, His RULES #KHBirthdayCelebrations #HBDKamalHaasan #ThugLifeFromJune5," the banner captioned the release date reveal video.</p>.Kerala CM Vijayan, Mohanlal wish Kamal Haasan on his 70th birthday.<p>Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal and Vaiyapuri round out the cast of the film.</p>.<p><em>Thug Life</em> reunites Haasan and Ratnam after 35 years for what marks the veteran star's 234th feature film. The duo last collaborated on the 1987 critical hit <em>Nayakan</em>.</p>.<p>Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies and Ratnam's Madras Talkies are also backing the movie. The music will be composed by AR Rahman. </p>