Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Dhanush: Here are the first Hindi movies of these Kollywood stars

Kollywood hero Vijay Sethupathi will soon be entering Bollywood with the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. He, however, is not the first Tamil star to try his luck in the Hindi film industry. Here is a look at the first Bollywood movies of some popular K-town heroes.
Dhanush ( Raanjhanaa, 2013)
Versatile hero Dhanush stole the show with his gripping performance in the 2013 release Raanjhanaa and proved his mettle as a performer. The film, starring Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady, did exceptionally well at the box office and received favourable reviews from all corners.
Arun Vijay (Saaho, 2019)
Noted actor Arun Vijay was a part of Prabhas' maiden Hindi film Saaho, which hit screens last year amidst much fanfare. While the actioner emerged as a massive hit in the Hindi belt, it did not have much of an impact on his career. (Credit: Twitter/@arunvijay01)
Suriya ( Rakht Charitra 2, 2010)
Suriya played a pivotal role in Ram Gopal Varma's Rakht Charitra 2 and impressed one and all with his intensity and enviable physique. The action-thriller starred Vivegam baddie Vivek Oberoi in the lead. (Credit: Facebook/Suriya)
Vikram (Raavan, 2010)
Vikram made his debut withMani Ratnam's Raavan, playing the role of a cop. Sadly, the magnum opus did not do as well as expected and failed to impress critics. It featured Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leading lady. (Credit: Facebook/@actorvikramfansofficial)
Ajith Kumar (Asoka, 2001)
'Thala' played a supporting role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Asoka and this gave his fans a reason to rejoice. The film, shot against an impressive budget, grabbed plenty of attention at an international level due to a variety of reasons. (Credit: Wikipedia)
Kamal Haasan (Ek Duuje Ke Liye, 1981)
Kamalbecame a sensation in the Hindi belt when he made his Bollywood debut with the 1981 romantic-drama Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which featured a heartbreaking and shocking climax.(Credit:File photo)
Rajinikanth (Andha Kanoon, 1983)
‘Thalaivar' made his Bollywood debut with the 1983 release Andha Kanoon, a remake of Vijayakanth's Sattam Oru Iruttarai. The film is perhaps best known for Rajinikanth's stylish mannerisms and Amitabh Bachchan's stellar 'guest appearance'. (Credit: Facebook/Rajinikanth)
Sivaji Ganesan (School Master, 1959)
Unlike his contemporaries, Sivajinever played a lead role in a Hindi film. He, however, made a guest appearance in the 1959 release School Master, directed by BR Panthulu. (Credit: Wikipedia)
Gemini Ganesan (Miss Mary, 1957)
The Kollywood thespian entered Bollywood with Miss Mary (a remake of his Tamil hit Missiamma) and added a new dimension to his career. The film, starring Meena Kumari as the leading lady, did well at the box office and proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year.
MGR (Ek Tha Raja, 1951)
The legendary MG Ramachandran (MGR) made his Hindi debut with the 1951 release Ek Tha Raja (simultaneously shot in Tamil as Marmayogi) and gave the pan-India audience a taste of his abilities. The film had an impressive cast that also included SV Sahasranamam, Anjali Devi and Madhuri Devi.(Credit: File photo)