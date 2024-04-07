JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’ to release in June

Last Updated 07 April 2024, 08:51 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, will hit the screens in June.

Directed by Shankar, the upcoming Tamil film is the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller “Indian”.

Lyca Productions shared the release update on its official X page on Saturday evening.

"Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!" the banner said in the post.

Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Vivek, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, P Samuthirakani, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Manobala, Gulshan Grover, Piyush Mishra, and Brahmanandam also round out the cast of the movie.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of the film and Ravi Varman is the director of photography “Indian 2” is backed by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin via Red Giant Movies.

(Published 07 April 2024, 08:51 IST)
