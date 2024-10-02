Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 3' to have a direct OTT release?

<p>Kamal Haasan fans are in for some disappointing news as the makers of his much-anticipated project <em>Indian 3</em> are considering a direct OTT release. This decision has taken the Kollywood industry by surprise, leaving fans upset. </p><p>The heartbreaking decision behind this move is the underwhelming performance of <em>Indian 2</em> and a pre-existing agreement with the OTT platform.</p><p><em>Indian 2, which </em>hit theaters on July 12, 2024, received a lukewarm response, mainly due to its uninspired storyline. The movie's production journey was fraught with obstacles, from a tragic accident on set to creative differences between the actor and director, resulting in multiple delays. Despite its eventual release, it struggled to perform well at the box office.</p><p>Despite it impressive cast, the film fell short at the box office, ranking among the biggest flops of 2024. Lyca Productions is doing all they can to revive the project and aim for success, but the latest developments indicate an uncertain and bleak future for the Indian franchise.</p><p>Lyca Productions, famous for handling big-budget films, is currently experiencing a difficult phase, resulting in delays for several of their projects. Though this may come as a surprise to many in the Kollywood industry, some insiders suggest that this was a well-considered decision made with everyone associated with the project.</p><p>We can only wait for the final decision to unfold, as Ulaganayagan and Shankar's fans are eager to witness their magic on the silver screen once again. Known for his strong support of theatrical releases, Haasan’s presence would surely excite his audience.</p>