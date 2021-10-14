Kannada action-drama 'Kotigobba 3' shows cancelled 

The big-ticket Kannada release 'Kotigobba 3' got off on a wrong note when the film's early morning shows were cancelled across Karnataka on Thursday.

Starring Sudeep, the action-drama was set to make a roaring start opposite another big Kannada flick 'Salaga', starring 'Duniya' Vijay.

But a dispute between the film's producer and financier has led to movie halls refusing to play the film at 7:00 am. According to a source, the film's financier is yet to be paid fully.

Hordes of people gathered outside several theatres across the State were left disappointed. In many venues, chaos set in when people refused to leave.

It is learnt that producer Soorappa Babu is hopeful of convincing the financier to give him a couple of days time to settle the issue. Uncertainty prevails around the remaining shows of the film across Karnataka.

"There are issues and technical glitches. We are confident of fixing them as early as possible and start the screening. We will have to postpone the screening if the issues aren't settled," a representative associated with the film told DH.

