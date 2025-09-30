'Kantara Chapter 1': Is Jr NTR playing the supreme deity in Rishab Shetty's dream project?

<p>With just days for the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>. The craze surrounding the movie has reached its fever pitch. The movie, touted to be one of the costliest movies ever made in Kannada Cinema, is constantly garnering headlines for several reasons. While the movie has started scripting several records with its record-breaking booking not just in Karnataka but across the globe.</p><p>Audiences are eagerly awaiting to witness Rishab Shetty’s magic on the silver screen. While nothing much about the movie has been unveiled by the makers, the movie has a lot to offer with loads of surprising elements.</p><p>If sources are to be believed, the Telugu sensation Jr NTR might be doing a cameo in <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>. Tarak will be coming in a crucial sequence, probably essaying the role of lord Shiva. While there is no confirmation, insiders suggest that his cameo is very much possible, and the makers have so far succeeded in closely guarding his role. Along with this, the movie also has a couple of cameos and twists that will transport the audience to a completely different world, says an insider.</p>.<p>During the central portion of <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> in September 2024, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi were joined by Jr NTR and his wife during their visit to Keshavanatheshwara Temple in Moodgal, Udupi. Their meeting wasn't just about visiting the temple; rumours are swirling that he may have filmed his portions during that time.</p><p>Another highlight that affirms Jr NTR's association is his active participation in the <em>Kantra Chapter 1</em> promotions. Buzz has it that it was Tarak who put his best foot forward and convinced Prabhas to release the Telugu trailer of <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>. </p><p>Despite being down with a rib injury, Jr NTR graced the promotional event in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 28). He took charge of the Hyderabad promotions single-handedly and gave the lead cast, Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, a perfect platform for the endorsement. </p><p>He concluded his speech with a prayer and a request, Jr NTR said, “<em>I sincerely wish Kantara: Chapter 1 becomes a huge blockbuster in Indian cinema. Please watch it in theatres on October 2 and bless the team.</em>” </p><p>On the other hand, reports indicate that Rishab Shetty might actually be making a special cameo in Jr NTR’s upcoming big-budget film, <em>Dragon</em>, directed by Prashant Neel.</p><p>Visuals of Jr NTR limping and in discomfort on stage went viral on social media. While reports suggest that Tarak kept his promise, insiders reveal that there is more to it and it will unfold upon its release. If the news turns out to be true, it will be the biggest surprise for the Jr NTR fans who are eagerly waiting to see him create magic on the silver screen.</p><p>Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em> will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English languages.</p>