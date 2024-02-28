Kanye West sued by Donna Summer's estate over use of 'I Feel Love'

The estate of disco legend Donna Summer filed a lawsuit in California federal court on Tuesday against Ye, the rap star formerly known as Kanye West, accusing him of incorporating her 1977 hit "I Feel Love" into his new album without permission.

The lawsuit said that Ye and singer Ty Dolla $ign used "instantly recognizable" parts of her song in Good (Don't Die) for their collaborative album Vultures 1 after the estate had explicitly rejected their request to sample it.

Representatives for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, whose given name is Tyrone Griffin, could not be reached for comment. An attorney for the Summer estate said it would "let the complaint speak for itself."

Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West in 2021, sparked outrage in 2022 with a series of anti-Semitic social-media posts. The rapper apologized for his remarks in December.