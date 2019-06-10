Keanu as Johnny Silverhand in 'Cyberpunk 2077' game

Keanu Reeves has returned to the world of cyberpunk with CD PROJEKT RED's new game "Cyberpunk 2077".

The "John Wick" star, who had previously featured in cult cyberpunk films such as "Johnny Mnemonic" and "Matrix" franchise, will be playing the character of rocker Johnny Silverhand in the game.

Silverhand is an iconic character from the original "Cyberpunk 2020" tabletop role-playing game by Mike Pondsmith.

Apart from his appearance and voice, Reeves is also providing full-body motion capture for the character.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the game's trailer was premiered at E3 here at the Microsoft presentation, which was attended by Reeves.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is a narrative-driven, open world RPG set in the metropolis of the future called Night City. The game follows the story of V, a hired gun on the rise in a world of cyber-enhanced street warriors, tech-savvy net runners and corporate life-hackers.

The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, April 16, 2020.