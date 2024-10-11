Home
Kyle Chandler to star alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Netflix movie 'RIP'

The Netflix crime thriller movie will be directed by Joe Carnahan, best known for films such as 'Smokin' Aces', 'The A-Team' and 'The Grey'.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 09:28 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 09:28 IST
