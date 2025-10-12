Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Laapataa Ladies' leads Filmfare Awards with 13 wins

The Filmfare Awards are annual awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in Hindi cinema.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 10:17 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodFilmfare awards

Follow us on :

Follow Us