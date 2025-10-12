Menu
Smriti Mandhana creates history with 1,000 runs in a year, crosses 5,000 in WODIs

She is the youngest and fastest to the milestone, reaching it in 112 innings and 5,569 balls, surpassing Stafanie Taylor's 129 innings and Suzie Bates' 6,182 balls.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 12:33 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 12:33 IST
Sports NewsCricketwomen's cricketODISmriti MandhanaTrending

