<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a first-year cadet of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune — who was allegedly facing harassment by seniors — died by suicide prompting his parents and family to call for a probe into the incident. </p><p>The deceased was identified as Cadet Antriksh Kumar Singh, an 18-year-old who hailed from Lucknow. The 1st-term cadet from Charlie Squadron of 154 course had joined NDA this July.</p><p>The NDA, the premier tri-services training institution, has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident. The Pune police is also investigating the matter. </p><p>The cadet's father, Ravipratap Singh, is an ex-serviceman. </p><p>On Saturday evening, his mother Seema Singh recorded her statements with the Uttam Nagar police station of Pune.</p><p>"We are seeking fair investigation into the case," said A P Sengar, Antriksh's maternal uncle.</p><p>"He was a good boy, had a bright future," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said that Antriksh's mother's statement was recorded and police are probing the matter.</p><p>"Antriksh, who topped his Class X and XII exams. He cleared the NDA, in the very first attempt. He was under tremendous stress and had even informed his squadron officers last month about his problems with senior cadets. He then expressed his desire to leave the academy," Singh said. </p><p>An alumni of Army Public School in Lucknow, he wanted to fly for the Indian Air Force. </p><p>"He spoke to his mother on Friday…and it happened within hours," he said. </p><p>"He was disturbed by the harassment and would say he wanted to discontinue his training at the academy…everything was alright until he recently complained to his mother about harassment by some seniors. After that, the family took it to the authorities at the academy. His mother and grandmother went to the NDA before Navratri and pointed out the issue," he claimed, adding that NDA authorities also responded and assured to set things right. </p><p>"A first-term trainee cadet was found in a lifeless condition in his cabin by fellow cadets after he failed to report for training. He was immediately taken to the Military Hospital, where he was declared dead. The next of kin and local police have been informed," the statement by NDA said. </p>