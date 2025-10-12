<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident, two minors, allegedly angry over ‘corporal punishment’ by their teacher, hacked to death his (teacher) wife and two children in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district.</p><p>The accused barged into the rented house of the victims inside a mosque complex at Gangnauli in the district on Saturday afternoon, when the husband, identified as Mufti Ibrahim, was away, and perpetrated the crime.</p>.Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Pathak accuses SP of opposing democracy, slams Akhilesh for allying with Congress.<p>The victims were identified as Mufti’s wife, Israna, and their two daughters, Sofia and Sumaiya, aged five and two, respectively. Israna was five months pregnant, reports said.</p><p>Sources said that Ibrahim was a religious teacher and taught the local children. The accused were also among the students who went to his classes. The accused also lived in the same locality.</p><p>Sources said that Ibrahim would often punish the students with sticks, which was not liked by the duo. The duo managed to get hold of a hammer and a knife and hit Israna repeatedly, killing her on the spot. They then murdered the two children.</p><p>The killings triggered outrage among the residents of the village, and they had a scuffle with the cops when the latter reached the spot. The police had used force to disperse the mob.</p><p>‘’The accused, both minors, have been arrested and the murder weapons have been recovered,’’ said a senior police official in Baghpat.</p>