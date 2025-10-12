Menu
uttar pradesh

Angry over ‘corporal punishment’, minors kill wife, two daughters of teacher in Uttar Pradesh

The accused were nabbed by the police on Sunday, and the murder weapon was recovered.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 10:35 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 10:35 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

